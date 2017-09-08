Soccer club hosts West Coast Cup

The West Coast Cup tournament, held in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows over the Labour Day weekend, kicks off the beginning of the soccer season for many youth soccer teams’ across the Lower Mainland.

More than 110 teams from local clubs within Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Mission as well as out of town teams from Squamish, Quesnel and the Sunshine Coast participated in this year tournament.

“We had great weather and the level of soccer played over the three days was exciting to watch,” said club president Jason Salchert.

“West Coast Cup is a fun, well-run tournament, greatly due to the hard work of our club volunteers especially Kristina Hyde and Glen Kelleway, as well as this year’s West Coast Cup Chair Sarshar Hosseinnia.”

The West Coast Cup has been hosted by West Coast Auto Group Football Club for more than 15 years, and is one of the clubs’ key fundraising events. Games were played at field locations throughout Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge over the three days. Players range from U8 to U18 metro, divisional and developmental teams, with U13-U18 teams competing.