Half price adult cats at Maple Ridge SPCA

The Maple Ridge branch of the SPCA is offering half price on adoptions of adult cats until Tuesday, July 26.

With the province’s shelters filled with cats of all shapes, sizes, ages and colours, consider adding a furry feline companion to your household.

“We’re hoping this promotion, which offers 50 per cent off the usual adoption fees for all adult cats, will encourage anyone who has been considering cat adoption to take the next step and make it reality,” said Lorie Chortyk, B.C. SPCA general manager, community relations.

The adoption event will find more loving homes for cats throughout the province, which means the SPCA will have more space to help the many other animals in need of care in B.C.

There are several benefits to adopting a more mature cat over a kitten, Chortyk notes, as they’re calmer and more settled, litter trained, fully grown, and their personalities are already developed, so potential adopters are more fully aware of what they’re going to get.

“So many adult cats are waiting for loving, forever homes – why not come and see if one of them is the purr-fect match for you?”

Each year, the SPCA rescues more than 15,000 cats and kittens throughout B.C.

The Maple Ridge branch is located at 10235 Jackson Road. The shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m.

• More information: 604-463-9511.