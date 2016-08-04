Hyundai gives $10,000 to Ridge hospital foundation

Jessica Driediger, Perry Papadogonas, and John Kot of Maple Ridge Hyundai present $10,000 to Laura Butler of the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation.

Maple Ridge Hyundai has donated $10,000 to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation.

For the second year in a row, Hyundai’s Operation 100 campaign donated $100 for every car sold in May to the foundation, for a total of $10,000.

"Supporting health care and our local hospital is important to us – keeping our families, our customers, and our community healthy," said John Kot, president of Maple Ridge Hyundai. "We’re proud to be part of the great work RMH Foundation does.”

The donation will help to purchase essential equipment for Ridge Meadows Hospital. This year the hospital foundation has committed more than $1.2 million towards new equipment, high priority needs, special projects and education grants at Ridge Meadows Hospital.

The RMH Foundation is a non-profit registered charity investing in better health through community partnerships.