New location for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce is back on Maple Ridge soil, though still serving both cities.

After moving from downtown Maple Ridge to Harris Road in Pitt Meadows, the business group opened its new office Monday at 20214 Lougheed Hwy., near the border of the two cities.

“This location will provide the perfect opportunity to help support and grow our community and we are proud of our new office space,” said chamber president Mike Morden.

The new location has roughly double the space of the previous spot, he added in a news release.

“The chamber has been successfully supporting our local business community for more than 100 years now. This move locates us in the right place geographically to best serve both communities.” People can drop by to learn how the chamber can support their business.