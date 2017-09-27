Businesses are ready to hire at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair

Free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Cloverdale Agriplex

Black Press Extreme Career Fair in Langley at the beginning of the year. (files)

For many job seekers, career fairs can be exciting and busy, as well as nerve-racking and overwhelming.

There are rows and rows of booths, hundreds of people, and dozens of employers looking for a certain set of qualifications to fit their company or their brand.

The upcoming Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair will be no exception, with more than 80 companies and organizations attempting to attract the best talent B.C. has to offer.

Brad McCosh, a human resources recruiter with Gordon Food Service, is looking to hire six Class 1 transportation drivers in addition to six warehouse positions.

“We are looking for people who have great customer service, are physically fit and like a physical job, and people who are energetic and excited to come to work everyday either early mornings or late nights,” said McCosh.

Possible candidates should have their resumes nd proof of a Class 1 licence for a driving position, he said, while bringing a Class 1 driver’s abstract would be an asset.

“We’re approachable, we’re friendly, we’re excited to be there, so don’t be afraid, just come over and ask questions. Even if you don’t feel like you may have the qualifications or experience to do a job, we’re always happy to talk about it,” McCosh said.

Carmen Wu is the talent brand marketing coordinator at Ledcor Group, a diversified construction company with projects across North America that’s hiring field sales representatives.

“We are constantly looking for these positions because these positions will be constantly travelling around B.C. and Alberta,” said Wu.

Candidates should be entrepreneurial, motivated, determined and goal-oriented, she said. “And very energetic, because it is a lot of sales and selling to people.”

Alex Little is a talent acquisition specialist with GroupHEALTH Benefit Solutions, which has an office in South Surrey and is hiring for 11 entry-level and senior positions in IT, client services and the inside sales team.

“It’s definitely a fast-paced company. Things change really quickly,” said Little. “We also have a work-hard, play-hard mentality here. We like to celebrate the small things and the big things, too.”

The company offers different wellness initiatives that include fresh fruit, twice-a-week yoga stretches, boot-camp after work and run clubs.

“We are in employee benefits, so we know employees are our number one asset,” she said.

Although a candidate’s physical presentation makes a good first impression, Little said, the workplace at GroupHEALTH is business casual attire. So, a candidate who is put together and can present themselves well is always a plus.

“We really look for people who, when they see a problem, they are not scared to find a way to fix it and speak out about it,” said Little. “When we are chatting with candidates, we are not only making sure they are fit for the role, but a fit for the company, as well.”

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair is a free event that takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Cloverdale Agriplex, 17798 62 Ave. in Surrey.