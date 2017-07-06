Downtown Maple Ridge businesses show Canadian pride

The contest took place June 15 to July 1.

More than 30 businesses participated in the Canada Day window decorating contest organized by the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association.

There were three price categories: Red and White Product Use – creatively position your red and white for-sale items in window; Painted Window – create artistic windows with the paint colors; Flag Use – decorate windows with Canadian flags.

The winners: Red andWhite Product Use – Le Belle Chateau Painted Window; Painted Window – Ridge Meadow Association for Community Living; Flag Use – Kitchen on the Ridge.

Each business was presented a shop local gift certificate, which can be used at any downtown business.