Editor change announced for Abbotsford News

For the past four months, The Abbotsford News newsroom has been led by acting editor Ken Goudswaard while Andrew Holota, editor since 2009, has been involved in a province-wide launch of new editorial software and websites for Black Press publications.

With that project now complete, Holota will continue his new role on the provincial digital team as Editorial Director, Black Press BC.

During Holota’s tenure as editor, The News successfully transitioned from a broadsheet newspaper to its present tabloid, and in that format, has been recognized three times for newspaper general excellence in B.C. competition, winning gold in 2012. The paper has also won top-three awards for best special section, multi-media coverage and editorial page, provincially, nationally and continentally.

During his time at The News, Holota received recognition for his editorial and column writing, winning 10 personal awards, including multiple first-place awards in column writing in B.C. and Canada, the latest coming this year.

In the past five years, The Abbotsford News has become the mostly widely read Black Press website in the B.C. group, generating close to three-quarters of a million views monthly.

Goudswaard, formerly the editor of the Chiliwack Times for 17 years, will carry on with full editor’s responsibilities for the Abbotsford News.

Goudswaard has been a newspaper owner, publisher, bureau chief and editor throughout his more than 30 years in the newspaper business. He’s won numerous national and provincial awards for general excellence, special sections and headline writing.

“I’m familiar with Ken Goudswaard’s accomplishments, most notably during the past four years in Chilliwack, and welcome him to the Abbotsford newsroom where he will assume leadership of our dynamic team of award-winning reporters,” said Carly Ferguson, publisher of the Abbotsford News.

“While it’s difficult to see Andrew Holota leave The News, Black Press newsrooms throughout the province will continue to benefit from his knowledge, expertise and mentorship as they have in the last four months.”