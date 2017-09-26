Maple Ridge store top fundraiser in B.C. for Special Olympics

Give a Toonie Share a Dream campaign took place in Staples Stores in May and June.

Darren-Fisher at Staples with Ruth Kauth on Tuesday. (Contributed) Darren-Fisher at Staples with Ruth Kauth on Tuesday. (Contributed)

Staff members at Staples Canada’s Maple Ridge store were honoured Tuesday for their amazing fundraising efforts during the nationwide Give a Toonie Share a Dream campaign for Special Olympics.

The Maple Ridge location was the top fundraising store in B.C. and had the second-highest total of dollars raised in Canada.

In addition to fundraising at the till, Maple Ridge staff members organized hotdog days supported by local businesses and “lift sits,” where an employee was raised up on a stock picker and customers were asked to donate to get them down.

The store’s charity captain, Ruth Kauth, who led the campaign, was presented with a plaque today celebrating their fundraising achievements.

“We’re very grateful to Staples Canada staff and customers for their ongoing support of Special Olympics programs across the country,” said Special Olympics B.C. President and CEO Dan Howe.

“It’s fantastic to see the staff members at the Maple Ridge store work so hard to support individuals with intellectual disabilities in their community.”

The in-store fundraiser took place May 6 to June 4 at all Staples stores across Canada, helping support more than 42,000 individuals with intellectual disabilities who participate in Special Olympics sport programs across more than 450 communities.

Darcy Smith, general manager of Maple Ridge Staples, said the stoe’s team is a “competitive lot.” So when he challenged them to raise as much as they could for Special Olympics, “they made it happen.”

Smith praised the excellent support they received from local Special Olympics B.C. athletes, who helped out with the campaign in store and motivated staff to do their best.

“The team got to know the athletes by name, got to know their personalities and it pumped them up. They did it for them,” he said.

Smith says they enjoy supporting Special Olympics because “we see all the good work they do and it gives a huge morale boost to the team.”

This was the 17th year of the Give a Toonie Share a Dream campaign, an initiative that helps raise awareness and funds to help Special Olympics athletes from ages two to 82 participate in sport programs across Canada.

Special Olympics B.C. is dedicated to providing individuals with intellectual disabilities opportunities to enrich their lives and celebrate personal achievement through positive sport experiences.