Names sought for top business performers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce is again looking for its high achievers.

The business group is looking for nominations about businesses that are excelling in the two cities. People are invited to submit the names of those businesses by going to the chamber’s website and filling out an online nomination form and submitting them into one of seven categories for the 2017 Business Excellence Awards.

Deadline to file nominations is Oct. 31. To be eligible for an award, businesses must have been active for the past year in either Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows. Membership in the chamber isn’t required. People can also self-nominate their business if they have three letters of support.

The awards will be presented at the chamber’s annual gala, on March 3, 2018.

The winners of last year’s Business Excellence Awards are:

* Small Business of the Year Award (1-10 employees)

2016 Award Recipient: Stomping Grounds Café, Bistro and Catering

* Medium Business of the Year Award (11-20)

2016 Award Recipient: SKY Helicopters

* Big Business of the Year Award (21+)

2016 Award Recipient: RST Instruments Ltd.

* Community Spirit of the Year Award

2016 Award Recipient: Ken Holland

* Non-Profit Organization of the Year Award

2016 Award Recipient: The Friends in Need Food Bank

* Agri-Business of the Year Award

2016 Award Recipient: Severinski Farms Inc.

* Business Leader of the Year Award

2016 Award Recipient: Tom Meier