Old brick plant site in downtown Abbotsford sells for $16M

Broker of deal says buyer looking to build housing on property

The former site of the Clayburn Brick Plant just north of Abbotsford’s historic downtown has been sold for $16 million and is destined for residential development.

The sale of the 19-acre site comes as the city is developing a neighbourhood plan for the historic downtown that will shape the area’s future for decades to come.

“This transaction highlights the ongoing revitalization of Abbotsford’s Historic Downtown.” said Frontline Real Estate Services’ Todd Bohn, who brokered the transaction along with another agent. “I look forward to seeing this site contribute to the exciting future of the neighbourhood.”

A press release from Frontline said the buyer of the site “is currently working with the City of Abbotsford to confirm details regarding the future of the site. The development of the site will bring much needed housing to the historic downtown.

The 19-acre property, at 33765 Pine Street, is vacant and previously was previously used for industry, but was designated in Abbotsford’s recently adopted Official Community Plan for “Urban – midrise.” The Clayburn Brick Plant operated on the site for more than 60 years, before being closed in 2011. The plant was dismantled in 2012.

Last year, the property was valued by BC Assessment at just over $10 million.