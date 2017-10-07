On Cooking: Enriching lives and relationships with food

Food is one denominator that not only do we all have in common.

Is parsley really world peace in disguise?

That is quite a statement, and title for a new book.

Food, not just parsley, is just that – world peace.

Parsley is World Peace in Disguise is the name of a new book by Gordon Desormeaux, better known as Chef Dez.

Food is one denominator that not only do we all have in common, but also it affects our senses and well being on so many levels. No matter what race, religion, or financial status anyone is, we all begin, end, and continue through our days with nourishment. It connects us all together. If we let it, and at the same time enriches our lives and existence.

This is not a cookbook. This book is for the culinarily skilled, for the ones that struggle with a can opener, and everyone else in between. It is for anyone who loves being in the kitchen and for the ones who detest it. But most importantly, it is for everyone who wants to enrich their lives and relationships with an everyday means: food.

Your life is not meant to be a white knuckled pilgrimage of chaos. It should be a representation of mastery and triumph.

Life is meant to embrace others, to love one another, and at the same time to love ourselves. This book will show you the way there using your existing kitchen as the pathway, the innate need to consume nourishment as the vehicle, and food and your mind as the fuel.

As a Certified Red Seal Chef, Chef Dez has inspired thousands through his cooking classes, food columns, books, live performances, TV appearances, and culinary travel tours.

He resides in the Fraser Valley with his family. His passion for food and people is second to none and anyone who has attended his live performances would agree.

Thousands of have rekindled their romance for the culinary arts because of his infectious enthusiasm for bringing ingredients together.

