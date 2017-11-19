On Cooking: The importance of shopping local

Every community, and the products and services being offered within, are different.

We have all heard that shopping local is important to the economy and the environment, but do we know exactly why?

The tentacles of this decision, to keep your money in the community spread out farther, and reap more benefits, than you can ever imagine.

Firstly, this happens by maintaining the existing employment of their workers and, with growth, creating new jobs. Employment levels are always a key factor in the economic evaluations of any territory under scrutiny.

Secondly, there is a good chance businesses employ people that reside in the same community. These employees, as well as the small business owners, are more likely to spend their money closer to home, than in other communities.

In comparison to large big-box stores, small businesses tend to employ more people per unit of sale.

Have you ever traveled from city to city lately and notice that many areas are beginning to look identical?

This has not only taken away from small businesses succeeding, but is also diminishing the uniqueness of each community.

For the most part, small businesses are more flexible at fulfilling our needs. They have the resources to provide the extra bit of service we may require, or the ability to bring in products that are out of the ordinary that we may desire.

The less distance these products have to travel before coming in contact with the end consumer, usually means the less harm to the environment because of reduced transportation and packaging needed.

When considering fresh produce, one also should realize that many items are picked before they are fully ripe, so that they can ripen during transport. Fresh, direct, and fully ripe produce from the farm is always a better option for ultimate flavour and texture.

There is also a better chance that small local businesses will support fundraising and charities in the communities they are in.

The more investigative work you do, the more mindful of this you will become.

Chef Dez is a chef, writer and host. Visit him at chefdez.com.