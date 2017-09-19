One hundred Porsches rally from Langley to Whistler

About one hundred Porsche owners along with their sportcars will gather at Porsche Centre Langley on Sept. 23 as the starting point of the inaugural Porsche Rally to Whistler. Leading the charity car rally will be the CEO of OpenRoad Auto Group, Christian Chia who will be driving a rare Porsche 918 Spyder valued at over $2 million.

“It’s going to be quite the sight at our dealership Saturday morning with around a hundred local Porsche enthusiasts and their cars revving up for this exciting rally,” said Michael Chase, General Manager of Porsche Centre Langley. Proceeds support the Pemberton Firefighters.

The Porsche Rally is organized by Luxury Alliance Group, the same organization that puts on the Diamond Rally and Luxury & Super Car Weekend and is designed to bring the Porsche community from the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver together to network and celebrate their passion for Porsche while raising funds for the Pemberton Firefighters Association. The rally will culminate in Whistler with a group dinner at the Four Seasons Resort Whistler.

Invited Porsche models include 911 GTS, 911 Carrera 4S, 911 Carrera S, 911 Carrera, 911 R, 911 Turbo S, 911 Turbo, 918, Porsche Carrera GT, GT2, GT2 RS, GT3 RS, GT3, GT4, Boxster Spyder, Carrera 4, Singer, RWB and RUF.

The rally gathers at 9:11 a.m. at Porsche Centre Langley, 6016 Collection Drive and ends at the Four Seasons Resort Whistler.