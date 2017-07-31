Pop-up Tea-ki Bar Social in downtown Maple Ridge

Once Upon A Tea Leaf will shut down McIntosh Lane to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a Pop-up Tea-ki Bar Social.

T’s Once Upon A Tea Leaf will shut down McIntosh Lane to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a Pop-up Tea-ki Bar Social on Aug. 12th.

Cindy-Lea and Taryn Stephenson, of T’s Once Upon a Tea Leaf, knew they wanted to throw a bash to celebrate 10 years in business, which is why they will transform one of Maple Ridge’s back alleys into a social scene, with all drinks made with tea.

The event will feature food truck dinner, a DJ, vendors, prizes and more.

“We’ve partnered with some local businesses to bring this event to life and will be serving local Foamers Folly Beer and Lavender Earl Grey Gelato from neighbouring Cremino Gelato Caffe,” said Taryn Stepenson.

Proceeds from the event will support Ridge Meadows Association for Community Living’s Vicuna Art Studio, which was opened in 2008 by the Ridge Meadows Association for Community Living – the main purpose to provide an inclusive and welcoming environment offering opportunities for aspiring artists with differing abilities.

RMACL is a not-for-profit organization. Its mission is to provide services and advocacy in the community that support children and adults with developmental issues, and their families.

“The success of the Vicuna Art Studio program is that there are so many benefits to the artists. First, it’s a part of an individual’s creative outlet. Secondly, it’s a way for them to find an identity as an artist, and be able to learn and express themselves, to learn technical skills, concentration, fine motor skills and be able to develop patience and see how the process works. Goals for each and every artist are unique and based on each person’s likes, abilities, desires and individual expectations.

“The result is that artists are supported to truly express themselves unreservedly and with passion. The studio hosts gallery shows throughout the year and share their works at local businesses and other art shows where possible.”

• Tickets are available online.