Sasquatch Mountain Resort expansion gets to work this summer

The snow might be gone, but expansion plans at Sasquatch Mountain Resort will be in full swing this summer.

The recently rebranded Hemlock Mountain Resort has already doubled the size of its tube park and added additional lift capability for both the tube park and the ski school.

This year, expansion of the tube park will continue, with the addition of another tube lane ride, a sound system, boutique kitchen and improved seating.

The resort also plans to expand parking, make improvements to the main lodge, and improve temporary housing for staff.

A new snow shoe trail, meanwhile, will be built half way around Mount Klaudt. The other half will be built in 2018.

Behind the scenes, the resort is also setting its sights on 2018 and beyond.

Working with the Sts’Ailes First Nations, applications will be submitted this summer to the FVRD and the Province of B.C. that reflect the resort’s 50-year Master Plan.

That plan includes:

• a 480-room master planned hotel be constructed in 4 phases.

• a high speed quad chair to replace the existing Skyline Chair that will also facilitate biking activities in the summer time.

• a 250-bed hostel to house team members and guests.

• a campground.

• a zipline course.

• a small retail center to offer services such as groceries to guests and residences of the hill.

Longer term, the plan calls for an investment of $1.5 billion and an expansion from the current 350 hectares to 6,000 hectares.

Said resort owner Ralph Berezan: “Our family is very excited to start the expansion of Sasquatch Mountain and look forward to working with Sts’Ailes and the community to create something very special in the Fraser Valley that will be enjoyed for generations to come.”