Ineke Boekhorst, Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association executive director, with a scarecrow along 224th Street. (THE NEWS/files)

Scarecrows- a-Plenty a smashing success

More than 40 businesses in downtown Maple Ridge took part.

The Scarecrows-A-Plenty fall promotion collected 1,222 pounds of non-perishable food and $1,533 in donations for the Friends in Need Food Bank.

More than 40 businesses in downtown Maple Ridge took part, with 450 customers casting ballots for their favourite scarecrows.

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association handed out basic scarecrows for businesses to decorate. Customers were asked to vote for their favourite by bringing in a non-perishable food or cash donation to the business of their choice, and cast a ballot.

To support the food donations, this year the BIA hosted another event in partnership with Ancient Burials, providing a hearse and coffin for Trick and Treasure. Parents and kids enjoyed the free face-painting, photo booth, games and treasure hunt throughout downtown Maple Ridge, said Dipti Chavan, with the BIA.

Of the 40 local businesses that decorated scarecrows, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services collected the most donations – 278 pounds.

Maple Ridge Orthodontics donated $1,200. PosAbilities, Arista Dental Clinic and Dance FX had the best decorated scarecrows as per the number of ballots received. Each was awarded a prize.

“Both businesses and customers, were thrilled with all the Halloween celebrations,” Chavan said. “They not only enjoyed collecting donations for the Friends In Need Food Bank, which supports a real need within our community, but also loved getting creative with their scarecrows.”

Most Read

