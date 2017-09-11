5 to start your day

A limo smashes into a Surrey home, paying tribute to 9-11 heroes and more

1. Limo smashes into Surrey home

RCMP worry that removing the vehicle could cause the house to collapse. See more >

.@SurreyRCMP investigate a limo that crashed into a home at 144 St and 74 Ave very early Sunday morning. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/HFsytpskkI — Kat (@katslepian) September 10, 2017

2. B.C. government to release first budget update

British Columbia’s finance minister has hinted that anyone looking for surprises in today’s budget update will likely be disappointed. See more >

3. B.C. search and rescue stats climbing up

The association’s statistics show that the number of search and rescue incidents on air, land and water in B.C. jumped from just above 400 in 1991-92 – to more than four times that – 1,600 – in 2016-17. See more >

4. Surrey RCMP hunt for suspect after hit-and-run

The driver of a Ford Mustang fled on foot after smashing into a car from Ontario. See more >

5. Langley plays host to 9-11 first responders ahead of Monday’s memorial tribute

A ceremony will take place at Peace Arch on Monday morning. See more >

