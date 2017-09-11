5 to start your day

1. Limo smashes into Surrey home
RCMP worry that removing the vehicle could cause the house to collapse. See more >
.@SurreyRCMP investigate a limo that crashed into a home at 144 St and 74 Ave very early Sunday morning. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/HFsytpskkI
2. B.C. government to release first budget update
British Columbia’s finance minister has hinted that anyone looking for surprises in today’s budget update will likely be disappointed. See more >
3. B.C. search and rescue stats climbing up
The association’s statistics show that the number of search and rescue incidents on air, land and water in B.C. jumped from just above 400 in 1991-92 – to more than four times that – 1,600 – in 2016-17. See more >
4. Surrey RCMP hunt for suspect after hit-and-run
The driver of a Ford Mustang fled on foot after smashing into a car from Ontario. See more >
5. Langley plays host to 9-11 first responders ahead of Monday’s memorial tribute
A ceremony will take place at Peace Arch on Monday morning. See more >
