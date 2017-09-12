5 to start your day

1. First responders gather at the Peace Arch to remember 9/11’s fallen
Hundreds of police and firefighters, along with South Surrey-White Rock MP Dianne Watts, gathered to pay their respects. See more >
2. Surrey residents win 2017 PNE Prize Home
Lucky Surrey residents Andy Bachler and Ming Lee have won this year’s PNE Prize Home. See more >
The winners of the 2017 PNE Prize Home are Andy Bachler and Ming Lee from Surrey. Congratulations!— PNE/Playland (@PNE_Playland) September 12, 2017
3. Abbotsford Police cruiser involved in crash
It is believed that only minor injuries were suffered to all parties. See more >
4. Blind cow, adopted calf find escape from slaughter at Surrey farm
Gracie, a blind pregnant cow and Peanut, her adopted calf, have found an escape from the slaughterhouse at SALI’s Farm. See more >
5. Police hunt for suspect in Highway 3 crash
Mounties responded to a two-vehicle collision about 10 kilometres east of Hope on the highway at around 3 p.m. See more >
