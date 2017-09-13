5 to start your day

Couple charged with mutilating White Rock crabs, a Langley home bursts into flames and more

1. Three injured by Aldergrove fire

An explosion rocked the townhouse complex in the 27000 block of 31A Avenue at about 12:30 a.m., said deputy fire chief Bruce Ferugson. See more >

2. Donations needed after skeletal, severely calloused dog found in Surrey

Eclipse is a happy, social guy — a gentle giant, if you will, who has a fondness for squeak toys. But his cheerful demeanour is despite his recent hardships. See more >

3. Two accused of breaking claws off live crabs on White Rock pier

Police were called around 1 p.m. Sept. 7 to the dock, for “people taking undersized crabs, ripping their legs off and throwing the bodies back into the water,” police said. See more >

4. Budgie won’t budge: loose pet evades capture

It has been flying around the area for more than a week, often stopping to perch on signs for the motel and liquor store. See more >

5. Increase in B.C. incomes falls short of inflation rate

Among Lower Mainland cities, White Rock had the lowest increase in median incomes at 4.6 per cent. Vancouver and Mission were neck-and-neck for the highest increase, at 16.8 per cent and 16.5 per cent respectively. See more >