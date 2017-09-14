5 to start your day

RCMP looking for Hwy. 3 hit-and-run suspect, Darryl Plecas denies he lied to the Liberals and more

1. Suspect of hit-and-run in fatal Hope crash wanted for jewelry heist

The suspect still at large after a fatal crash near Hope on Monday is also wanted for an alleged jewelry heist in Nelson, police believe. See more >

2. No social media bans for Chilliwack students

This comes on the heels of Maple Ridge schools banning social media sites on their wifi networks. See more >

3. Surrey mayor urges province to ‘hurry up’ lest LRT price tag rises

The province has not signed off on whether the Fraser highway line should be SkyTrain or LRT. See more >

4. Report of shots fired in west Maple Ridge ‘unfounded’

RCMP responded Wednesday night to a report about the same home in west Maple Ridge where a month ago a person was shot twice. See more >

Heavy police presence near 203rd St. in West #MapleRidge. Same few houses as where shooting occurred in Aug. pic.twitter.com/0gyMSJsaCj — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) September 14, 2017

5. Abbotsford South MLA Darryl Plecas is adamant that he never lied to his party

Plecas made waves last Friday by accepting an offer to sit in the non-partisan Speaker’s chair, prompting a furious reaction from Plecas’s own BC Liberals, which kicked the one-time star candidate from the party. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

