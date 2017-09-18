5 to start your day

1. VIDEO: Fort Langley rainbow crosswalk vandalized
Someone used their tires to damage the just-installed crossing. See more >
2. VIDEO: David Suzuki attends ‘Save Hawthorne Park’ rally
More than 200 people gathered to hear Suzuki speak about his environmental concerns. See more >
3. Woman, boy taken to hospital after Surrey car crash
An SUV flipped onto its side after colliding with a vehicle on Sunday morning. See more >
4. Snow warnings for B.C. highways
A special weather statement has been issued highways throughout central and southern B.C. See more >
5. VIDEO: ‘Terry Fox is my hero’: Cloverdale’s run takes off in town centre
What Terry Fox’s legacy means today, and how one man is working to bring the run to Australia. See more >
And we're off! pic.twitter.com/W18nDHKcR9— Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) September 17, 2017
editor@vicnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter