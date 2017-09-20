5 to start your day

Shooting reported in Aldergrove, first-of-its-kind rental units see popularity in Surrey and more

1. Overnight shooting reported in Aldergrove

Police are on scene of what appears to have been a shooting in Aldergrove. See more >

Police at scene of reported shooting in Aldergrove. More to come. #langley langleytimes.com A post shared by Langley Times Newspaper 📰 (@langleytimes) on Sep 20, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

2. Therapy dog shot after hunter mistakes it for a wolf

A Squamish woman is mourning the loss of her dog after a routien hike turned tragic. See more >

3. Eating cereal, trimming nose hairs – it’s all illegal while driving

That’s the reminder traffic enforcement officer Lorne Lecker has for B.C. drivers. See more >

#DYK you can’t eat a bowl of soup while driving? Drive without due care= $368 Fine + 6 points #TicketTuesday pic.twitter.com/TlOXWtvgOW — BCRCMP Traffic (@BCRCMPTraffic) September 12, 2017

4. Translink report suggests $50 million Abbotsford rail crossing

The report said the project would reduce the amount of time roads are blocked by trains waiting to cross the Fraser River. See more >

5. New rental building in Surrey sees nearly 2,000 applicants for 97 units

The long-term rental housing project is the first of its kind to be built in Surrey in more than 30 years. See more >