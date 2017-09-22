5 to start your day

Woman hit by electric scooter dies in Coquitlam, man’s sentencing in Surrey death postponed and more

Braden Adams of Chilliwack placed second in the country in the Canadian Memory Championships (Jenna Hauck/The Progress)

1. Mother and uncle’s extradition in honour killing stayed

Malkit Kaur Sidhu, 66, and Surjit Singh Badesha, 71, were facing extradition after being charged in India with conspiracy to commit murder of Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu. See more >

2. Crown, defence seek 17 years no parole in Surrey teen’s murder

Judge has reserved sentencing for Raymond Lee Caissie in Serena Vermeersch’s murder until Oct. 20. See more >

Court hearing victim impact statements. Mom: "Why didn't I pick her up at the bus stop?" "I regret it over and over. I failed her." — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) September 21, 2017

3. Shortage of B.C. judges causes day-long court closure

A shortage of judges and sheriffs has caused delays in criminal courts, but now has impacted family and civil courts in Vancouver. See more >

4. Woman dies in Coquitlam after being hit by electric scooter

Police say it appears to have been an accident, but they still need to talk to the scooter driver. See more >

5. Chilliwack man shines at Canadian Memory Championships

WATCH: Braden Adams has taken concrete steps to improve his memory, and it turns out, he’s a champion at it. See more >