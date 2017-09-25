5 to start your day

Three shootings in Surrey, fatal crash on Hwy. 10 and more

MP Dianne Watts celebrates with supporters after announcing her BC Liberal leadership bid. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

1. MP Dianne Watts announces bid for BC Liberal Leadership

Following weeks of speculation, Conservative MP Dianne Watts has officially thrown her hat into the BC Liberal Party leadership race.

.@DianneLWatts will be stepping down as Conservative South Surrey White Rock MP, plus give up role in shadow cabinet pic.twitter.com/NCSZNrpZkf — Kat (@katslepian) September 24, 2017

2. Hwy. 10 reopens after fatal crash

Reports say that the woman driving the red Honda was killed when the silver car lost control and swerved across several lanes of traffic.

Crash on Hwy. 10 in #Cloverdale has left 1 dead, according to reports. Waiting on @SurreyRCMP confirmation. Hwy openhttps://t.co/Z21YpANChL pic.twitter.com/pac4qMreeP — Kat (@katslepian) September 25, 2017

3. RCMP investigate three Surrey shootings in 24 hours

Surrey RCMP are investigating three shootings that occurred within 24 hours of each other this weekend.

4. Study shows Maple Ridge least extreme in rocketing real estate

When it comes to housing in Metro Vancouver, Richard Wozny says the laws of supply and demand don't apply.

5. Guilty pleas issued in Townline Hill drug charges

Abbotsford Police said they had seized two pounds of MDMA (ecstasy), 26 ounces of cocaine and a small amount of heroin from two homes searched in connection with the charges.

