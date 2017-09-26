5 to start your day

Human remains found near Statlu Lake, Dianne Watts speaks on her BC Liberals bid and more

1. Human remains found at Statlu Lake

A man and a woman went missing in early July in the area, a very rural corner of the province, north of Agassiz and west of Harrison Lake. See more >

2. Woman who harassed mayor ordered to leave Chilliwack

A woman who claimed to be Mayor Sharon Gaetz’s daughter and repeatedly harassed the mayor over many months was ordered to stay out of Chilliwack city limits by a provincial court judge on Monday. See more >

3. Dianne Watts promises to fix ‘disconnect’ with BC Liberals’ base

It was watching provincial politics unfold in B.C. this spring that inspired soon-to-be-former MP Dianne Watts to put in her BC Liberal Party leadership bid. See more >

4. Fire crews battle townhouse blaze in Vedder Crossing

The fire broke out Monday evening, in a two-story complex next to Home Hardware on Vedder Road. See more >

5. Man shows up at Peace Arch Hospital after another Surrey shooting

Surrey RCMP responded to reports of a man arriving at Peace Arch Hospital with a gunshot wound around 8:20 p.m. Monday night. See more >

