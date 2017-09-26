5 to start your day

1. Human remains found at Statlu Lake
A man and a woman went missing in early July in the area, a very rural corner of the province, north of Agassiz and west of Harrison Lake. See more >
2. Woman who harassed mayor ordered to leave Chilliwack
A woman who claimed to be Mayor Sharon Gaetz’s daughter and repeatedly harassed the mayor over many months was ordered to stay out of Chilliwack city limits by a provincial court judge on Monday. See more >
3. Dianne Watts promises to fix ‘disconnect’ with BC Liberals’ base
It was watching provincial politics unfold in B.C. this spring that inspired soon-to-be-former MP Dianne Watts to put in her BC Liberal Party leadership bid. See more >
4. Fire crews battle townhouse blaze in Vedder Crossing
The fire broke out Monday evening, in a two-story complex next to Home Hardware on Vedder Road. See more >
5. Man shows up at Peace Arch Hospital after another Surrey shooting
Surrey RCMP responded to reports of a man arriving at Peace Arch Hospital with a gunshot wound around 8:20 p.m. Monday night. See more >
Here is the quiet rural #Cloverdale #SurreyBC street where someone was shot Monday night. READ: https://t.co/LNiDl75eIO pic.twitter.com/2kTyg3iZSh— Kat (@katslepian) September 26, 2017
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.