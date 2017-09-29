5 to start your day

Versace releases Vancouver Canucks logo look-alike, B.C. cities want to install photo radar and more

1. Photo radar wanted far and wide by municipalities

The NDP government has refused to introduce the practice that aims to reduce speeding drivers, so municipal governments have agreed to take it under local budgets. See more >

2. Surrey dentist awarded money for broken teeth from assault

A Surrey dentist has been awarded $55,000 by a B.C. Supreme Court judge after suing a man who broke his front teeth during a wedding reception banquet. See more >

3. Versace releases Vancouver Canucks logo look-alike

Italian luxury designer Versace has released a sweatshirt with a symbol bearing a striking resemblance to the NHL hockey team’s so-called Flying Skate logo. See more >

@Versace damn, of all logos to rip off, it just had to be the @Canucks 😂 pic.twitter.com/SM1KyVQw0J — Ⓜ️ (@The_Mathias_13) September 28, 2017

4. Aldergrove family remembers victim of fatal Hwy 3 crash

Her loved ones, including estranged husband Charlie Charlton, are remembering a mother of four and talented tattoo artist who was killed in a car crash outside Hope Sept. 11. See more >

5. Chilliwack cat graces book cover

Nietzsche the cat is in the spotlight of a book made all about cats like him: Bookstore Cats, and his owner is calling it his “literary debut.” See more >