5 to start your day

1. Teen hit in high speed Langley car chase

The cyclist is reportedly in hospital with serious injuries after being hit during a high speed car chase in Langley Tuesday night. See more >

2. House catches fire in Whalley

Reports say the blaze, which broke out around 6:30 a.m. morning, displaced nine people, including two children. See more >

3. Cloverdale Christian Fellowship Church pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

The two are accused of 27 sex-related charges. See more >

4. Maple Ridge couple survived Vegas mass shooting

Then they spent hours horrified, convinced the city was under attack by terrorists, as reports came in about shots fired across the city. See more >

5. RCMP seize 40,000 fentanyl pills, 132 kgs of cocaine at B.C. port

Canadian agents inspected the suitcases and found 110 packages containing more than 130 kilograms of a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine before searching a Richmond apartment and seizing 40,000 fentanyl pills and a 1-kg. brick of methamphetamine. See more >

