5 to start your day

Multiple fires in Surrey, traffic increases on toll-free Port Mann and Golden Ears and more

1. Six in hospital after two Surrey house fires

Six people were taken to hospital after two overnight fires in Whalley and Newton. See more >

2. Conservative activists rail against LGBT curriculum in Abbotsford

Approximately 150 people attended a meeting Tuesday night to rally opposition to policies meant to make LGBT students feel safe and welcome in Abbotsford schools. See more >

Kari Simpson has the audience in stitches telling a story about her granddaughter mocking trans ppl pic.twitter.com/oJBrQBvDq7 — Kelvin Gawley (@KelvinGawley) October 4, 2017

3. B.C. teen’s death points to gaps in youth mental-health supports: rep

Joshua, described by teachers as bright but shy, jumped off a crane to his death on BC Children’s Hospital grounds in July 2015, following a long battle with mental-health issues that started at age two. See more >

Mental Health and Addictions Minister @DarcyJudy says government" fully accepts the recommendation in the representative’s report" #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/mh8dEWkLbS — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) October 4, 2017

4. Motorists flock to toll-free Golden Ears and Port Mann Bridges

Build it and they will cross — provided it doesn’t cost them anything. See more >

5. Last man sentenced in Chilliwack cattle abuse gets 45 days

Brad Genereux was handed a 45-day jail sentence to be served intermittently, and an 18-month ban on caring for large animals with the exception that he can continue to work at his job at Cedarwal Farms in Abbotsford. See more >