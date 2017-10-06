5 to start your day

IIOBC deployed to Abbotsford arrest, Surrey school lesson on being gay draws fire and more

1. Police watchdog investigating after arrest in Abbotsford

Police say a 'prolific offender' jumped or fell off a parkade while fleeing from police Thursday.

2. Cloverdale pastor responds to charges of sexual assault against son

Randy Emerson's son Samuel Emerson is facing 25 charges, including 13 counts of sexual assault.

3. WATCH: Tips to avoid grease fires this holiday season

"The potential for fires is much much higher," over Thanksgiving, and Vancouver firefighters want you to be prepared for a safe holiday in the kitchen.

4. Diesel engines large driver of Fraser Valley air pollution, says report

Fraser Valley Regional District is looking at ways of cutting down engine emissions.

5. Surrey school lesson telling kids to pretend to be gay draws fire

Surrey school district spokesman Doug Strachan, left, said a class lesson simply helped students understand the attribute of open-mindedness but Kari Simpson, president of an organization called Culture Guard, maintains such public school lessons are reflecting a social-engineering agenda.