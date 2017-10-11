5 to start your day

1. Bull rider Ty Pozzobon’s donated brain reveals chronic traumatic brain disease
It’s the first case of CTE, which has afflicted major league sports for years, in a professional bull rider. See more >
2. Surrey trucking company ordered to pay $350,000 after underpaying foreign workers
Canada Border Services Agency said 29 temporary foreign workers were underpaid at Harlens Trucking Ltd. See more >
3. 4.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Vancouver Island
Did you feel it? See more >
NO THREAT TO BC.
4.5 earthquake,169 km WSW from Tofino, BC. 2017-10-11 02:26, depth 10kmhttps://t.co/MD4nziNbbb
4. Girl foregoes birthday gifts to help homeless dogs
After her life was changed by the adoption of a puppy, a youngster raised $277 for Embrace. See more >
5. Mission’s Rocko’s transforming into Pop’s once again
Decked out with all the Pop’s essentials, fans of the TV series Riverdale can choose Betty (Old Fashioned Vanilla) or Veronica (Double Chocolate) and enjoy their milkshakes in Pop’s cups. See more >
