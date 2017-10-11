5 to start your day

CTE strikes a bull rider, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake off B.C.’s coast and more

1. Bull rider Ty Pozzobon’s donated brain reveals chronic traumatic brain disease

It’s the first case of CTE, which has afflicted major league sports for years, in a professional bull rider. See more >

2. Surrey trucking company ordered to pay $350,000 after underpaying foreign workers

Canada Border Services Agency said 29 temporary foreign workers were underpaid at Harlens Trucking Ltd. See more >

3. 4.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Vancouver Island

Did you feel it? See more >

NO THREAT TO BC.

4.5 earthquake,169 km WSW from Tofino, BC. 2017-10-11 02:26, depth 10kmhttps://t.co/MD4nziNbbb — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) October 11, 2017

4. Girl foregoes birthday gifts to help homeless dogs

After her life was changed by the adoption of a puppy, a youngster raised $277 for Embrace. See more >

5. Mission’s Rocko’s transforming into Pop’s once again

Decked out with all the Pop’s essentials, fans of the TV series Riverdale can choose Betty (Old Fashioned Vanilla) or Veronica (Double Chocolate) and enjoy their milkshakes in Pop’s cups. See more >

