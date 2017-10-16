5 to start your day

1. One person ejected in five-vehicle Surrey crash
A witness at the scene said the victim was a 13-year-old girl and suffered serious head injuries. See more >
2. BC Liberal leadership candidates fight to add warmth to ‘jobs’ message
The BC Liberals’ self-admitted inability to connect with voters was the theme of their inaugural leadership debate on Sunday. See more >
Overwhelming cheers for most candidates in @bcliberals leadership debate in #SurreyBC #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/32GHuZ3YNu
3. Firefighters rescue horse stuck in Langley ditch
Once on scene at the Shaggy Mane trail, crews discovered that a 28-year-old horse named Ike had fallen off a narrow bridge into a deep ditch and couldn’t get himself out. See more >
4. Canadian veterans fight to reinstate lifelong pensions
Burnaby’s Central Park was packed with people on Sunday morning, all there with one goal: to bring back lifelong pensions for veterans. See more >
WATCH: #BC veteran Aaron Bedard asks you to help support the @EquitasSociety: pic.twitter.com/HwqGzD87Ur— Kat (@katslepian) October 16, 2017
5. Police investigating after seven-year-old struck by school bus
Abbotsford Police are investigating after a seven-year-old boy was hit by a school bus. See more >
