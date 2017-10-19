5 to start your day

Vancouver to limit housing pre-sales, family continues search for missing daughter and more

1. Vancouver to limit housing pre-sales to locals

A motion to limit pre-sales to people living and working in the region passed at a Tuesday city council meeting.

2. WATCH: Lower Mainland sees flooding in second wave of storm

The wet weather has reached the Lower Mainland, causing flooding on streets and sidewalks.

3. White Rock restaurateur stops traffic to keep impaired driver from road

Yuriy Makogonsky, owner of Moby Dick Fish & Chips on Marine Drive, said the Sept. 30 incident "was scary."

4. Family urges public for information on missing 20 year old

'Someone knows where Kristina is,' LeAnne Ward said, who hasn't seen her daughter since Sept. 25.

5. WATCH: Three new bears welcomed at the Greater Vancouver Zoo

The zoo took in three orphaned Alaskan black bear siblings in early September.