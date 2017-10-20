5 to start your day

1. Man set to be sentenced in murder of 17-year-old
It’s been three years of waiting for the family of Sereena Vermeersch, who was killed by Raymond Caissie in September of 2014. See more >
Let's hope the sentence reflects the heinous disregard for his victims. This man must never be set free. Ever. #surreybc #bcpoli #canpoli https://t.co/UgBkWPUYYB— Jude Hannah (@studiojude) September 21, 2017
2. Three Lower Mainland prisons now have body scanners
The pilot project is aimed at combatting inmates smuggling drugs and other contraband. See more >
3. Maple Ridge mayor will not seek re-election
Mayor Nicole Read, who at one point received threats causing her to step away from council meetings, has announced her hat won’t be thrown in for re-election next year. See more >
Swearing-in tonite- congrats Mayor Nicole Read & #MapleRidge Council- wish u a successful 4 yrs @opencityhall pic.twitter.com/xgzJanyz5J— Doug Bing (@douglasbing) December 2, 2014
4. Mounties release photos of alleged suspect in Clayton assaults
A 15 and 11-year-old were borth allegedly grabbed in two seperate incidents in Clayton Heights this month. See more >
5. Chilliwack man sentenced for sexually assaulting teen brothers
Don Putt will see four years behind bars, relating back to incidents from the 1980s. See more >
@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
