5 to start your day

1. Two wounded in South Surrey shooting
Surrey RCMP received reports of gunfire in the 14300-block of Crescent Road at approximately 2:10 a.m. today. See more >
2. Burned Jeep matches suspect vehicle in two shooting incidents
The burned out vehicle, a dark coloured Jeep, matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting in South Surrey about 45 minutes prior. See more >
3. One man suffers serious injuries in crash that closed Fraser Highway in Langley
One vehicle ends up in ditch after car and SUV collide, air ambulance called in. See more >
4. Team B.C. wins the 2017 WHL Cup
It was the first time that Team B.C. has been crowned champions since 2012. See more >
5. Old bikes become new trikes at North Deltas’ Seaquam Secondary
Michael Holbrook is on the lookout for bicycles — not to ride, but to turn into projects for his engineering and design classes at Seaquam Secondary. See more >