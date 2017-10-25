5 to start your day

“I realize many parks in Surrey are dumping grounds, and that’s why I’m saying something now,” Candice Bommarito says, “because I’m sick of it.” (Tom Zytaruk/Surrey Now Leader)

Pitt Meadows councillor testifies in sex assault trial, Langley sees employment shortage and more

1. Educators condemn Chilliwack trustee’s anti-LGBTQ comments

Fellow school board trustees, the BCTF and Minister of Education Rob Fleming were quick to speak out against Barry Neufeld’s comments that allowing a child to”choose their gender” is comparable to “child abuse.” See more >

2. Pitt Meadows city councillor testifies at his sex assault trial

Murray has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a former employee, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, back in 1992. See more >

3. More and more, ‘average Canadian’ is anything but, says latest 2016 census

There was plenty of diversity on display in Wednesday’s deposit of Statistics Canada census data, including 250 different ethnic origins across the country. See more >

4. Langley businesses competing for workers

It’s a crunch impacting cities beyond Langley, with the service industry in particular is seeing their labour pool shrink. See more >

5. Surrey residents fed up with illegal dumping

In the first story of a multi-part series, a Surrey woman says Surrey looks nothing like it used to in 1998, in part because the bylaws on illegal dumping aren’t being followed. See more >

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

Pitt proposes 3.38 per cent tax hike for 2018

Pitt proposes 3.38 per cent tax hike for 2018

Maple Ridge wants to hear about Fern Crescent

City seeking input on changes to winding, tree-lined road to Golden Ears park.

Maple Ridge homeless campers restate demands for permanent housing

Anita Place members claim more homeless than regional count covered.

UPDATED: Pitt Meadows city councillor testifies at his sex assault trial

David Murray tells court he hired teens to help with an upcoming auction

Ridge Meadows RCMP on the lookout for purse snatcher

Police looking out for Caucasian male, approximately 5-foot, 9-inches tall and was wearing a red hat

Runners take over Golden Ears

School District 42 hosts intermediate cross country meet at Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge

B.C. VIEWS: Horgan fumbles salmon farm threat

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham falls for propaganda

Vancouver holds public hearing to regulate short-term vacation rentals

The city says more than 6,000 illegal short-term rentals are in operation

VIDEO: Wildlife centre reminds people to be bear aware

Bear cubs admitted to centre after mothers put down

Canadian snow crab imports threatened over whale deaths

U.S. groups threaten Canadian snow crab imports over right whale deaths

UPDATE: Rock slide closes Highway 1 west of Golden

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden

Immigrants are diffusing the country, one expert says

Retail jobs put at risk by self-service technology, experts say

Walmart expanded technology to allow shoppers to use a scanner at 20 stores in B.C., other provinces

