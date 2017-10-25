5 to start your day

“I realize many parks in Surrey are dumping grounds, and that’s why I’m saying something now,” Candice Bommarito says, “because I’m sick of it.” (Tom Zytaruk/Surrey Now Leader)

1. Educators condemn Chilliwack trustee’s anti-LGBTQ comments

Fellow school board trustees, the BCTF and Minister of Education Rob Fleming were quick to speak out against Barry Neufeld’s comments that allowing a child to”choose their gender” is comparable to “child abuse.” See more >

2. Pitt Meadows city councillor testifies at his sex assault trial

Murray has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a former employee, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, back in 1992. See more >

On the stand, David Murray denies that complainant ever worked for him any longer than one three day event in Sept '92. She says 2-3 weeks — Kat (@katslepian) October 24, 2017

3. More and more, ‘average Canadian’ is anything but, says latest 2016 census

There was plenty of diversity on display in Wednesday’s deposit of Statistics Canada census data, including 250 different ethnic origins across the country. See more >

SIDE NOTE: Right now, we have 70 Aboriginal languages being spoken & more than 250 ethnic origins making up Canada #census2016 — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) October 25, 2017

4. Langley businesses competing for workers

It’s a crunch impacting cities beyond Langley, with the service industry in particular is seeing their labour pool shrink. See more >

5. Surrey residents fed up with illegal dumping

In the first story of a multi-part series, a Surrey woman says Surrey looks nothing like it used to in 1998, in part because the bylaws on illegal dumping aren’t being followed. See more >