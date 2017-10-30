5 to start your day

Pugs get spooky, Pitt Meadows city councillor resigns following sex assault conviction and more

1. Chilliwack dogs dress up for Pug-o-ween

Dressed-up pugs and their owners gathered at the Vedder River dog park Sunday to show off their canine Halloween costumes. See more >

2. Leaving a funeral, Coquitlam mayor asks province to ‘hurry’ rebuild of old Riverview Hospital

A Metro Vancouver mayor is imploring the province to speed up the construction of new mental health and addiction treatment facilities on the old Riverview lands. See more >

3. Murray resigns from Pitt Meadows council after sexual assault conviction

On Wednesday, after three days in court, Murray was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 13 or 14-year-old girl who, worked for him in 1992. See more >

4. Man reportedly stabbed in neck in Surrey

A witness at the scene said a man had a serious stabbing injury to his neck and described emergency responders keeping pressure on his neck wound. See more >

5. Truck lands in ditch on 16 Avenue in Langley

A large truck landed in the ditch on 16 Avenue near 256 Street in Langley Saturday afternoon around 5 p.m. See more >

Renovations at B.C. home turn up 70-year-old handmade book

Bell singing a new chime as she fights bullying on council

Maple Ridge councillor says she is the subject of bullying by fellow colleagues

Second fentanyl forum in Maple Ridge

Casual drug users not getting message, says organizer

Holiday train making its way to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Singer Alan Doyle and The Beautiful Band will be this year’s headline act in B.C.

Rally against Fern Crescent realignment

Leave “Cathedral Grove” alone.

Whitecaps, Sounders play to scoreless draw in first leg of MLS West semifinal

Vancouver and Seattle combined for just one shot on target in a scoreless draw

Astros blast by Dodgers 13-12 in 10th, lead World Series 3-2

Game six takes place Tuesday

Kevin Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment

The House of Cards actor said that if it happened, he had been drunk

Manafort, Gates told to surrender in Mueller’s Russia probe

Trump’s campaign manager first to face charges under Mueller’s investigation

Kamloops man faces attempted murder charges following police standoff

Shane William Caron faces 13 charges in total

Bernie Sanders says Canadian health care system sets a ‘strong example’ for U.S.

The U.S. senator was in Toronto for a soldout speech

Passenger-only ferry could connect Nanaimo to Vancouver

Island Ferries had bid on the TransLink-offered opportunity

