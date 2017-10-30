5 to start your day

Pugs get spooky, Pitt Meadows city councillor resigns following sex assault conviction and more

1. Chilliwack dogs dress up for Pug-o-ween

Dressed-up pugs and their owners gathered at the Vedder River dog park Sunday to show off their canine Halloween costumes. See more >

2. Leaving a funeral, Coquitlam mayor asks province to ‘hurry’ rebuild of old Riverview Hospital

A Metro Vancouver mayor is imploring the province to speed up the construction of new mental health and addiction treatment facilities on the old Riverview lands. See more >

3. Murray resigns from Pitt Meadows council after sexual assault conviction

On Wednesday, after three days in court, Murray was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 13 or 14-year-old girl who, worked for him in 1992. See more >

4. Man reportedly stabbed in neck in Surrey

A witness at the scene said a man had a serious stabbing injury to his neck and described emergency responders keeping pressure on his neck wound. See more >

5. Truck lands in ditch on 16 Avenue in Langley

A large truck landed in the ditch on 16 Avenue near 256 Street in Langley Saturday afternoon around 5 p.m. See more >

