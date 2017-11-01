The scene of a Surrey house fire Halloween night. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

5 to start your day

A Surrey house fire, what could replace the Massey Tunnel and more

1. Surrey home destroyed in ‘suspicious’ fire Halloween night

Surrey Battalion Chief Reo Jerome says because there was no power or gas to the home, the fire is being considered suspicious. See more >

2. Snow could hit the Fraser Valley Thursday night

Winter is still nearly two months away, but Environment Canada is warning of a “wintery mix” set to hit the Fraser Valley this week. See more >

3. Curfew and probation for man filmed in racist parking lot rant in Abbotsford

Karry Corbett pleaded guilty to assault after being filmed hurling slurs at South Asian lawyer. See more >

4. Chilliwack man found guilty of dramatic hit-and-run

At the time of the crash, bystanders heard a loud bang and saw a vehicle speeding the wrong way on the one-way street. See more >

5. What’s plan B for Massey tunnel, opposition asks

The tunnel under the Fraser River is a main route for the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island visitors, and Delta South MLA Ian Paton notes that the traffic congestion is getting worse with the return of long, rainy nights. See more >

Just Posted

Cougar watches Sunday hikers in Maple Ridge

Sat at trail side, undetected by hikers

Passenger recovering after going overboard from BC Ferries’ vessel

The woman was found by rescue teams about five hours after the search began.

VIDEO: Surrey home destroyed in ‘suspicious’ fire Halloween night

Home was ‘just a ball of flames’ when Surrey fire crews arrived

Maple Ridge couple forced to give up Christmas display

Health reasons have forced Paula and Perry Balascak to scale back annual display

It’s scary out there on Maple Ridge roads

Rain and dark streets hazardous combination

VIDEO: Tour offers inside look at Fraser Valley Institution for Women

Abbotsford prison provides rare opportunity for media visit

Knife attack sends New Westminster man to hospital

Police arrested two suspects after Halloween assault

NYC truck attack: Investigators scour driver’s background

11 people died in the attack in Manhattan

ICBC rates go up 6.4 per cent Nov. 1

B.C. motorists will pay an average increase of $4.75 per month for basic insurance coverage

New ultra-low-cost airline coming to Abbotsford

Canada Jetlines set to begin flying next summer

Spooky Hack: Here’s where to find the best candy in your ‘hood

Here’s where to go for Lower Mainland trick-or-treaters

VIDEO: What’s plan B for Massey tunnel, opposition asks

Premier John Horgan wants ‘biggest benefit to public’

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

