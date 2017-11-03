5 to start your day

Three-year-old discovers loaded gun in Mission, man gets 10 years for 2009 murder of wife and more

Surrey RCMP investigating sexual assault at Newton wave pool

Surrey RCMP revealed they have a young “person of interest” in the case. See more >

Three-year-old discovers loaded gun in downtown Mission

Mission RCMP say revolver was fully-loaded in the bushes and are investigating how it got there.See more >

Authorities investigating after drone hovers over Alex Fraser Bridge

The area around the Alex Fraser Bridge is not a drone-approved area, but that didn’t stop a group of drone enthusiasts from allegedly gathering footage. See more >

Apartment sales driving Lower Mainland housing market

Buyers across the region appear to be buying ahead of new mortgage requirements in January. See more >

Man involved in hit-and-run murder of wife sentenced to 10 years

Iqbal Gill of Abbotsford among four men charged in plot to kill Kulwinder Gill in 2009. See more >