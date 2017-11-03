5 to start your day

Three-year-old discovers loaded gun in Mission, man gets 10 years for 2009 murder of wife and more

Surrey RCMP investigating sexual assault at Newton wave pool

Surrey RCMP revealed they have a young “person of interest” in the case. See more >

Three-year-old discovers loaded gun in downtown Mission

Mission RCMP say revolver was fully-loaded in the bushes and are investigating how it got there.See more >

Authorities investigating after drone hovers over Alex Fraser Bridge

The area around the Alex Fraser Bridge is not a drone-approved area, but that didn’t stop a group of drone enthusiasts from allegedly gathering footage. See more >

Apartment sales driving Lower Mainland housing market

Buyers across the region appear to be buying ahead of new mortgage requirements in January. See more >

Man involved in hit-and-run murder of wife sentenced to 10 years

Iqbal Gill of Abbotsford among four men charged in plot to kill Kulwinder Gill in 2009. See more >

VIDEO: Do you know what Vancouver looked like in 1966?

Light snow blankets parts of the Lower Mainland

Temperatures could drop to as low as -3 to -4 C in some parts of the Lower Mainland Friday night

Maple Ridge tent city digs in for the winter

Injunction process in court, no updates mayor says

Electrical fire burned Gary Cassidy’s multi-million collection of cars

Fire investigators say it appears a circuit overheated

Second trial delayed in Langley road building fraud

The bookkeeper of a defunct company is awaiting his court date.

Snow coming for Lower Mainland

Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Sea-to-Sky all expecting at least a few centimetres

VIDEO: Authorities investigating footage of drone near Alex Fraser Bridge

Footage posted to YouTube shows a drone flying next to traffic and around bridge pillars and cables

Commuters facing major SkyTrain delays due to track issues

TransLink says service has been disrupted between Edmonds and 22nd Street in Metro Vancouver

VIDEO: Whitecaps season comes to end with 2-0 loss to Sounders

Clint Dempsey scored twice as Sounders advance to MLS West final

Province to meet with BC Hydro over pricing, billing

Officials will discuss potential changes to deferred debt, past price increases and two-tier billing early in the new year.

Accident near Pennask summit closes highway

Kelowna - Highway 97C is closed eastbound

Holler rink maintains lead

On top of Haney Masters Curling league

Meadow Ridge Knights JB win battle with Chilliwack Giants

On to the playoffs this weekend

Apartment sales driving Lower Mainland housing market

Buyers across the region appear to be buying ahead of new mortgage requirements in January

