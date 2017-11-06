5 to start your day

Child dies after falling from Burnaby apartment, a fire in Chilliwack and more

1. Girl, 8, dies after falling from Burnaby apartment building

Mounties are continuing to investigate how a young child fell to her death from a Burnaby apartment building on Saturday afternoon. See more >

2. Reports of a shooting surface in Cloverdale

Around 11:30 a.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a call about “a shot fired” after a dispute between two people. See more >

BREAKING: Police on-scene after reports of a shooting on the 17700 block of 57A Avenue. RCMP on-scene have no further comment #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/wY8voFivKi — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) November 5, 2017

3. Dairy giant acquitted of charges related to 2013 waste water spill in Abbotsford

Judge finds company couldn’t have foreseen equipment failure that led to spill. See more >

4. New overdose campaign hopes to ‘start the conversation’

Called “Overdose is closer than you think,” the health authority’s initiative urges people to talk to friends and family when they suspect substance abuse. See more >

5. Fire destroys office of Chilliwack Taxi

The building was completely destroyed, however Chilliwack firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent buildings. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.