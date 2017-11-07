Candles spelled out “RIP” and APD” with a heart in between the two at a vigil held for a fallen officer at the Abbotsford Police Department. Kelvin Gawley/Abbotsford News

5 to start your day

Abbotsford mourns police officer killed in shootout, controversial Surrey road goes through and more

1. Abbotsford police officer killed in shootout

Police Chief Bob Rich called the yet-to-be named officer a ‘hero.’ See more >

2. Emotions high after Surrey approves controversial road through Hawthorne Park

Surrey City Council’s decision to remove the reservation of a portion of Hawthorne Park from a bylaw comes after months of opposition and more than 11,000 Surrey residents formally voicing their disapproval of the project. See more >

3. Mix of snow and rain coming for the Lower Mainland

A slushy mix of rain and snow is expected to hit the Lower Mainland as early as Tuesday night, according to Environment Canada. See more >

4. Lower Mainland gas prices to drop slightly: analyst

Lower Mainland drivers had been cringing, anticipating prices at the pump to hit 1.50 cents a litre, but Dan McTeague said no one needs to worry – yet. See more >

5. RCMP won’t say who made drug trafficking claim against Langley man

Randy Caine operates stores selling legal hemp products in both Langleys and White Rock and has often campaigned for reducing restrictions on marijuana use. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Previous story
Millennials more likely to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

Just Posted

Slain Abbotsford police officer identified

Const. John Davidson served 24 years in law enforcement

‘There are no words’: Abbotsford community holds quiet vigil for fallen police officer

A few dozen residents laid flowers and lit candles at the Abbotsford Police Department’s door

Abbotsford police officer killed in shootout

Chief Bob Rich describes fallen officer as a ‘hero’

UPDATE: No serious injuries after three-vehicle Surrey crash

The collision happened in Cloverdale Monday night near 176th Street and 80th Avenue

Glitch in system causes ammonia scare in Pitt Meadows

Fire department quickly determines the alarm to be false.

VIDEO: Surrey father, journalist’s ‘only hope’ to beat cancer is costly trial

Friends, family hope to raise more than US$500K to ‘help Kev live’

Silver Creek farm search has parents anxious for answers

Believing their daughter is dead, Ashley Simpson’s parents want to be able to lay her to rest

Police dogs trained to detect human remains

RCMP dogs get trained in central Alberta to detect human remains

Hitchhiker cuffed after driver held at gunpoint in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP say a male hitchhiker is in custody after holding a commercial driver at gunpoint

VIDEO: Tax haven controversy deals another body blow to Trudeau’s middle-class brand

‘Paradise Papers’ revealed off-shore accounts for several Liberal associates

Cut down on court delays by supporting victims of crime: ombudsman

Canada’s top court recently imposed trial time limits

Mix of snow and rain coming for the Lower Mainland

Forecasters call for snow in higher elevations

Suspect in assault of Kamloops Mountie arrested

Michael Boyer was arrested following incident at Tournament Inn in Valleyview

