Reports say a teen was stabbed in North Delta. (Shane MacKichan photo)

5 to start your day

A Delta teen stabbed, a serious crash in Surrey and more

1. Delta Police respond to stabbing at North Delta’s Sungod Arena

The boy was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time. See more >

2. Rollover crash along Fraser Highway in Surrey

A black car was upside down in the intersection of Fraser Highway and 188th Street around 6 p.m. See more >

3. Shoppers Optimum to meld with PC Plus

Loblaws announced on Wednesday that it will be combining its PC Plus program, available at all Loblaws stores, with Shoppers Optimum Points to create a new PC Optimum program. See more >

4. Suspect charged in killing of Abbotsford police officer

Cst. John Davidson was shot on Monday. See more >

5. Surrey RCMP on scene of ‘serious collision’ on 152 Street

A man in his sixties has been airlifted to hospital with “serious to critical” injuries following a collision on 152 Street in South Surrey. See more >

