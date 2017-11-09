5 to start your day

An Aldergrove home invasion, a GoFund me set up for slain Abbotsford officer and more

1. Gunmen invade Aldergrove home, injure occupant

Three armed men reportedly entered a home in the 26600 block of 29 Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. See more >

2. Surrey realtors want you to ‘clean out your closets’ for homeless

Real estate agents are urging you to “clean out your closets” for the 23rd annual REALTORS Care Blanket Drive. See more >

3. Fallen officer memorial unveiled at Chilliwack RCMP detachment

Just two days after an Abbotsford Police Department officer was killed in the line of duty, a memorial to two fallen Chilliwack RCMP officers was unveiled in front of the Airport Road detachment. See more >

4. Heroes honoured for saving family from burning SUV in Pitt Meadows

Seven men who rescued a family from a burning SUV in August were honoured for their bravery on Tuesday night at Pitt Meadows city hall. See more >

5. GoFundMe page set up for slain Abbotsford police officer

Those wanting to support the family of slain Abbotsford Police officer John Davidson now have the opportunity to lend a hand with their wallet. See more >

Just Posted

UPDATE: Motorcade delayed to bring fallen officer to Abbotsford, funeral date set

Const. John Davidson to be escorted from Vancouver today

Trial underway for man charged with pellet-gun attacks in Abbotsford

Harpreet Vaid before the courts on 14 charges from July 2015

Heroes honoured for saving family from burning SUV in Pitt Meadows

Seven men receive rare fire department citation

VIDEO: Gunmen invade Aldergrove home, injure occupant

Three armed men invade residence in Aldergrove Wedenesday evening

No wrongdoing found in death of three-year-old Abbotsford girl

Coroner’s report makes no recommendations following death of Nimrat Gill

$10,000 reward offered for information on alleged bank robber

The suspect is believed to be connected to a thefts in Abbotsford and Burnaby

Horgan backs name calling ban in B.C. legislature, admits ‘lowering debate’

Speaker Darryl Plecas to no longer allow questions that refer to cabinet ministers by nicknames

Small knives okay, baby powder out on flights in Canada

Transport Canada amends list of prohibited items

September least deadly month for drug overdose this year: coroner

Carfentanil was detected in 37 deaths between June and September

A clue to the toys that have reached superstardom

The paper airplane and Wiffle Ball are the newest inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame

Young B.C. climber joins elite global mountain trek group

North Vancouver’s Liz Rose completed the Seven Summits, a series of climbs up the highest mountains on each of the world’s seven continents.

NDP matches B.C. Liberal tax promise

Small business tax cut retroactive to last spring

Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

‘Misfits all getting together:’ Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

Kidnapping charges laid against naked suspects

‘Walk of shame:’ Alberta RCMP lay kidnapping charges against naked suspects

