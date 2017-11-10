5 to start your day

Surrey road rage, shots fired leads to arrest, Abbotsford Const. Davidson is brought home and more

Motorcade carrying Const. John Davidson brings him to Abbotsford

Hundreds gathered on overpasses across the Lower Mainland to pay tribute to the fallen officer. See more >

Small knives okay, baby powder out on flights in Canada

Knives with blades under 6 centimetres are now allowed on domestic and international flights. See more >

Road rage with possible shots fired leads to arrest in Surrey

A woman called Surrey RCMP alleging that another vehicle was being driven erratically, and then someone shot at her vehicle. See more >

WATCH: South Surrey girl raises $3,000 for Syrian children

A hot chocolcate stand has become an annual tradition for one Grade 4 Southridge student, who this year raised $2,000 in one night alone. See more >

Teen charged after allegedly bear spraying man for walking too slowly

A man and his son were confronted by a male teen “who felt they were moving too slowly,” Transit Police said. See more >

Previous story
Just Posted

Sombre 75 year celebration of Cadets

The 1838 Royal Westminster Regiment Army Cadets lead Remembrance Day parade in Maple Ridge

Langley firm’s golf course faces possible foreclosure

Proceedings are set for Nov. 14 in a Vancouver courtroom.

Lougheed B-Line in planning stage

Translink officials meet Pitt Meadows council

Trial underway for man charged with pellet-gun attacks in Abbotsford

Harpreet Vaid before the courts on 14 charges from July 2015

The naked kidnapping saga continues

The five people arrested near Edmonton in a bizarre naked kidnapping may have drank ‘hallucinogenic tea

VIDEO: Langley mom pleads for help in securing $750,000 life-saving drug for daughter

UBC student Shantee Anaquod is in desperate need of Soliris to treat aHUS

White poppies: Why a symbol of peace has never really caught on in Canada

Canadian Voice of Women for Peace has quietly soldiered on with its campaign

‘On life support:’ Research shows common pesticides starve, disorient birds

Research says two of Canada’s most commonly used pesticides cause migrating songbirds to lose weight

Playoff berths on the line

Haney Masters’ Curling sees playoff spots up for grabs as season winds down

Update: RCMP call off search at Silver Creek farm

Police say investigation into the death of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux continues.

Researchers spot space rock that lit up B.C. Interior

‘Like a dream:’ Researchers find space rock that landed in the Kootenays

