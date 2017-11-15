5 to start your day

Justin Trudeau visits White Rock, IHIT takes over a New Westminster stabbing and more

1. Trudeau comes to White Rock

His visit comes on the heels of a byelection for the federal South Surrey-White Rock seat, left vacant by former Conservative MP Dianne Watts who is now in a provincial leadership bid for the BC Liberals. See more >

2. Lower Mainland gas prices could drop by eight cents by Friday

Prices are expected to drop by two cents by Wednesday, another five cents by Thursday, and possibly one more cent by Friday. See more >

3. Surrey kindergarteners safely brought down Grouse Mountain

The gondola closed down because of strong winds earlier in the day, which were felt around the Lower Mainland. See more >

4. IHIT takes over New Westminster Halloween stabbing

The IHIT team wouldn’t give any further detail in a Tweet Tuesday night, only saying the victim’s name will not be released. See more >

5. Appeal hearing starts for Chilliwack dairy cow abuse sentences

Crown counsel says the sentences handed down to three young men caught on video abusing cows at a Chilliwack dairy farm were not long enough. See more >

Captain Kirk helps B.C. kid’s enterprise

Maple Ridge talking about indoor and outdoor pools

Council voting on whether to seek public opinion on indoor aquatic centre

Celebration of life planned for Aiden Serr

To be held Nov. 25 at Maple Ridge Baptist Church.

Stormy Tuesday night knocks out power in Metro Vancouver

No reported outages in Maple Ridge

Letter: Who is a veteran and who is not?

Are the feelings behind Remembrance Day not valid two days before?

Hundreds of homeless warmer this season thanks to the kindness of Maple Ridge boy

Ryder Moore, 7, raised more than $3,000 to purchase rainboots and warm articles of clothing for people in need in Maple Ridge.

Maple Ridge remembers

Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in downtown Maple Ridge.

Court allows appeal of order to edit Vancouver Aquarium documentary

Filmmaker was to remove some footage in piece that looks at treatment of dolphins and beluga whales.

Promised $7.5 million not yet received by B.C. hockey team

Donor says the money will be there within ten days

Canada offers UN helicopters, planes, trainers; no decision on where

Justin Trudeau is unveiling the planned contributions at a high-level summit today in Vancouver

B.C. gives $500K to help premature babies

The money will fund skin-to-skin therapy

New B.C. rehab centre opened in memory of son

Drugs killed her son, and now a Penticton mother hopes to change the system so it doesn’t take anyone else’s

Walk of Fame bash celebrates David Suzuki, Donovan Bailey, Anna Paquin

Suzuki says he’ll be thinking of his late parents as he accepts the honour

Captain Kirk helps B.C. kid’s enterprise

William Shatner tweet boosts B.C. boy’s bid to get levidrome in the dictionary

Trudeau to personally unveil Liberals’ peacekeeping plan

This marks Canada’s first tangible step back into peacekeeping

