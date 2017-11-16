5 to start your day

Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel, Trudeau makes visit to White Rock and more

1. Pitt Meadows councillor’s victim wants vote to replace him now

The woman who Pitt Meadows Coun. David Murray was convicted of sexually assaulting when she was 14 years old wants a byelection to replace him before January. See more >

2. Fraser Valley mom recalls unexpected birth on Abbotsford highway

“It’s the cry that we heard and, like, ‘Oh my God, it’s the baby!’ … Everybody kind of froze because there’s a baby in the car.” See more >

3. Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel

Rather than enforcing the $368 penalty for distracted driving, one Vancouver cop decided to have a “lengthy conversation about road safety” with the driver. See more >

4. Trudeau makes mid-UN conference visit to White Rock

More than a thousand people, young and old, turned up for his arrival – with some waiting more than two hours to meet the prime minister. See more >

5. Indigenous youth die at almost twice the rate of other youth: B.C. coroner

Overall, one-quarter of First Nations youth who died had identified mental health concerns. See more >

Just Posted

Maple Ridge boy, 8, gets barbeque bristle stuck in throat

Has nine-hour surgery to remove two-centimetre long wire.

Pitt Meadows councillor’s victim wants vote to replace him now

Council chooses against byelection to replace David Murray

Maple Ridge women win big at Women Influencers Awards

Four local women take home hardware at the inaugural event Nov. 9

Realtor who evicted elderly Maple Ridge couple has licence suspended

Kevin Bratch of Bratch Realty Ltd. is accused of engaging in aggressive marketing and sales practices targeting vulnerable persons

Volunteer drivers needed in Maple Ridge

Cancer drivers help patients get to appointments

Maple Ridge remembers

Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in downtown Maple Ridge.

Bank of Canada cautious oF future rate hikes

The Bank of Canada remains cautious on future rate hikes due to low- inflation risk

London theatre received allegations against Kevin Spacey

The theatre said Thursday the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Da Vinci’s Christ painting sells for record $450M

The painting, “Salvator Mundi,” Latin for “Savior of the World,” is one a few paintings by Leonardo known to exist

Vancouver Giants double up on Red Deer Rebels for third straight win

Home squad stuck with it against the determined Rebels

B.C. First Nation says it has created world-class spill response plan

Report looks at response to 2016 grounding of tug Nathan E. Stewart that spilled litres of diesel

Angelina Jolie urges UN to renew efforts to stop sexual violence in war

While in B.C., Jolie listed the promises, laws that have failed to eliminate sexual violence in war

Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel

But instead of issue a ticket, Vancouver police officer educated driver on safety

