5 to start your day

Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel, Trudeau makes visit to White Rock and more

1. Pitt Meadows councillor’s victim wants vote to replace him now

The woman who Pitt Meadows Coun. David Murray was convicted of sexually assaulting when she was 14 years old wants a byelection to replace him before January. See more >

2. Fraser Valley mom recalls unexpected birth on Abbotsford highway

“It’s the cry that we heard and, like, ‘Oh my God, it’s the baby!’ … Everybody kind of froze because there’s a baby in the car.” See more >

3. Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel

Rather than enforcing the $368 penalty for distracted driving, one Vancouver cop decided to have a “lengthy conversation about road safety” with the driver. See more >

4. Trudeau makes mid-UN conference visit to White Rock

More than a thousand people, young and old, turned up for his arrival – with some waiting more than two hours to meet the prime minister. See more >

5. Indigenous youth die at almost twice the rate of other youth: B.C. coroner

Overall, one-quarter of First Nations youth who died had identified mental health concerns. See more >