5 to start your day

1. ‘An officer and a gentleman’: Const. John Davidson is laid to rest
Thousands attended memorial service for slain Abbotsford Police officer. See more >
Const. Davidson’s policing partner Const. Rene Williams: “His word was his bond. He was the best of us.”
— Vikki Hopes (@VikkiHopes) November 19, 2017
2. Rain floods 150th Street in Surrey
Heavy downpour Sunday night led to 150th Street flooding in the Guildford area, near 108th Avenue. See more >
3. Surrey man, 25, stabbed during fight at Fleetwood home
When Surrey RCMP arrived, they found a man in the home suffering from multiple stab wounds, including possibly one to the lung. See more >
4. ‘Party bus’ goes up in flames in Vancouver
Bystanders say the bus caught fire on Granville Street between Smythe Street and Seymour Street. See more >
Walked out of a VSO show only to discover firefighters soaking a bus on fire… Roads blocked on Smithe and Seymour #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/80ExoMiz8x
— Francesca Drake (@francescaadrake) November 19, 2017
5. Heavy rains, winds hit B.C.’s south coast
Pouring rains and heavy winds pounded B.C.’s south coast on Sunday. See more >
Downtown #vancouver and the #northvan received 20-25mm of rain in the last 3 hrs. #whistler has a snowfall warning in effect thru this evening. 6cm so far. https://t.co/xhasNKWUTf Travelling the #seatosky? Be prepared for snow north of Brandywine. #bcstorm
— ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) November 19, 2017