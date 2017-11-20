5 to start your day

Const. John Davidson laid to rest, parts of Surrey flood and more

Const. John Davidson was laid to rest on Sunday.

1. ‘An officer and a gentleman’: Const. John Davidson is laid to rest

Thousands attended memorial service for slain Abbotsford Police officer.

Const. Davidson’s policing partner Const. Rene Williams: “His word was his bond. He was the best of us.” — Vikki Hopes (@VikkiHopes) November 19, 2017

2. Rain floods 150th Street in Surrey

Heavy downpour Sunday night led to 150th Street flooding in the Guildford area, near 108th Avenue.

3. Surrey man, 25, stabbed during fight at Fleetwood home

When Surrey RCMP arrived, they found a man in the home suffering from multiple stab wounds, including possibly one to the lung.

4. ‘Party bus’ goes up in flames in Vancouver

Bystanders say the bus caught fire on Granville Street between Smythe Street and Seymour Street.

Walked out of a VSO show only to discover firefighters soaking a bus on fire… Roads blocked on Smithe and Seymour #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/80ExoMiz8x — Francesca Drake (@francescaadrake) November 19, 2017

5. Heavy rains, winds hit B.C.’s south coast

Pouring rains and heavy winds pounded B.C.'s south coast on Sunday.

Downtown #vancouver and the #northvan received 20-25mm of rain in the last 3 hrs. #whistler has a snowfall warning in effect thru this evening. 6cm so far. https://t.co/xhasNKWUTf Travelling the #seatosky? Be prepared for snow north of Brandywine. #bcstorm — ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) November 19, 2017

