5 to start your day

Traffic up on toll-free bridges, a Surrey woman groped and more

1. Surrey woman knocked down and groped in Guildford, police say

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in Guildford on Sunday. See more >

2. B.C. nurse offering helping hands to displaced in Bangladesh

Driven to help the most vulnerable, Kalisse Barwich has found her calling halfway around the globe. See more >

3. Freezing rain expected on the Coquihalla

If you’re travelling today, be careful. Environment Canada is forecasting potentially treacherous conditions on highways throughout B.C. See more >

4. Methadone treatment not as effective for mentally ill, homeless: study

Homeless and mentally ill opioid users only take methadone half the time they’re supposed to, a new Simon Fraser University study suggests. See more >

5. Port Mann, Golden Ears traffic up since tolls removed: report

A recently released report to Delta city council says traffic on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges has increased by close to one-third since the tolls were removed at the end of the summer. See more >

