5 to start your day

Traffic up on toll-free bridges, a Surrey woman groped and more

1. Surrey woman knocked down and groped in Guildford, police say

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in Guildford on Sunday. See more >

2. B.C. nurse offering helping hands to displaced in Bangladesh

Driven to help the most vulnerable, Kalisse Barwich has found her calling halfway around the globe. See more >

3. Freezing rain expected on the Coquihalla

If you’re travelling today, be careful. Environment Canada is forecasting potentially treacherous conditions on highways throughout B.C. See more >

4. Methadone treatment not as effective for mentally ill, homeless: study

Homeless and mentally ill opioid users only take methadone half the time they’re supposed to, a new Simon Fraser University study suggests. See more >

5. Port Mann, Golden Ears traffic up since tolls removed: report

A recently released report to Delta city council says traffic on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges has increased by close to one-third since the tolls were removed at the end of the summer. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Report sets exercise guidelines for young kids, including ‘tummy time’ for babies

Just Posted

Letter: Take a stand to protect victims

I believe that Pitt Meadows Coun. Dave Murray should be forced to resign immediately.

No more kids in Ruskin hall

Event with Value Village next month to raise enough money to keep the doors open.

Maple Ridge principal offers hope over lunch for Downtown East Side residents

Harry Hooge elementary principal Kristi Blakeway started program in 2013

Search and rescue teams all out in search of missing woman

Maple Ridge squad joins in on effort in Coquitlam in Westwood plateau area

Freezing rain expected on the Coquihalla

Wet weather expected to cause issues on B.C. highways

Friendship benches donated to two Maple Ridge schools

Benches promote empathy, friendship and self esteem at school

BC Conservatives call for ICBC reform

Leader Scott Anderson of Vernon calls ICBC ‘national embarrassment

Cost to fix Phoenix pay system to surpass $540 million: auditor general

Michael Ferguson’s review hints the entire system should be scrapped

B.C. government poverty strategy tour set to begin

Victoria first for B.C. committee, province-wide until next March

UPDATE: CBS fires Charlie Rose following allegations

Charlie Rose is the latest public figure to be accused with sexual misconduct allegations

Ikea relaunches dresser recall after eighth child dies

Recall is for all Ikea chest and dressers and includ 8 million Malm chest and dressers that were sold from 2002 through June 2016.

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe resigns

After 37 years Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe has resigned for smoother transfer of power

Nearly half of recently immigrated kids in B.C. are poor

A new report suggests immigrant children make up a large percentage of B.C.’s impoverished

Maple Ridge principal offers hope over lunch for Downtown East Side residents

Harry Hooge elementary principal Kristi Blakeway started program in 2013

Most Read

  • 5 to start your day

    Traffic up on toll-free bridges, a Surrey woman groped and more