5 to start your day

An ingenious solution to car crashes, problems with the West Coast Express and more you need to know

1. Teen with fentanyl-laced drugs arrested after speeding through red light

A teen who sped through a red light while trying to evade police in Abbotsford on Tuesday was arrested soon after and was found to be in possession of drugs that contain fentanyl. See more >

2. Rescued otter pup hangs out at Vancouver Aquarium

A tiny sea otter pup is safe and sound at the Vancouver Aquarium after being found swimming alone just north of Vancouver Island. See more >

3. West Coast Express stopped due to police incident

The second West Coast Express has been stopped due to a police incident. See more >

4. Too early to tell if Surrey and Langley truck fires linked, police say

A witness at the scene said emergency crews arrived to find the fire spreading to the inside of the business, but firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. See more >

5. North Vancouver’s solution to getting car crashes off your highways

Surrey Fire Service has been piloting the idea for years. See more >

