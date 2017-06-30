5 to start your day

IHIT investigating death of infant in Maple Ridge, grads put their school on the market and more

1. VIDEO: John Horgan set to be next B.C. premier

After 16 years of a B.C. Liberal rule, a NDP-Greens alliance will govern the province, led by John Horgan. See more >

2. IHIT investigating after four-month-old girl dies in Maple Ridge

Police and the homicide investigations team says the “suspicious” death appears to be an isolated incident. See more >

3. White Rock school for sale in grad prank

A group of South Surrey highschool graduates have just the place for you – Elgin Park Secondary School. See more >

4. Surrey pedestrian killed felt “invisible” in crosswalk before

Sunshine might’ve been factor in crash that killed 21-year-old Emily Sanregret. See more >

5. GUIDE: How to fly the Canadian flag

Getting prepared for this weekend’s Canada 150 celebrations? Here’s a few ethical guidelines from the officials who know it best. See more >

