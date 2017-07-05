5 to start your day

A dramatic Delta creek rescue, a near drowning in Harrison and more you need to know

1. Guildford shooting leaves man in serious condition

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a man was shot near a sushi restaurant. See more >

2. Fire chief pushed, spat on answering Pitt Meadows call

Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Services is reviewing its policies after one of their own got pushed around and spat on when answering a burning complaint last week. See more >

3. Woman rescued from Delta Creek after 5 days

A neighbour reportedly heard her screams on Tuesday, July 4, and hiked down to locate her. See more >

4. TransLink eyes Ottawa transportation funds for Pattullo Bridge replacement

Kevin Desmond, CEO of TransLink, said a replacement is “urgently needed by 2023.” See more >

5. Long weekend heroes save young men from drowning

Black Press reporter Troy Landreville gives a first-hand account of a near drowning incident at Harrison Lagoon on Sunday afternoon, July 2. See more >

